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NEWS

Renowned European equestrian show CAVALLUNA makes Asia debut in Hong Kong this Sep

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Europe's acclaimed equestrian production, "CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld," is set to make its Asian premiere at Kai Tak Arena from September 8 to 13, 2026.

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Presented by The Hong Kong Jockey Club as Exclusive Presenting Partner and Cultural Host, the landmark show serves as a centerpiece for the Club's Year of the Horse campaign, with additional support from the HKSAR Government's Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund.

World-class entertainment meets grand fantasy storytelling

Crafted by an Emmy Award-nominated creative team, the narrative follows young sorceress Meerin on an epic fantasy quest. 

The production fuses high-level horsemanship, grand set designs, dynamic choreography, and sweeping musical scores to offer a captivating experience for audiences of all ages. 

The show brings together an international company of roughly 100 cast and crew members, including 27 riders across 11 equestrian teams, alongside dancers and stage performers featuring around 180 costumes and 30 wigs.

A magnificent display of elite equine talent

The production features 54 European horses and ponies across a wide variety of breeds, including Spanish Andalusians, Friesians, Lusitanos, Menorquíns, Arabians, KWPN Dutch Warmbloods, and Miniature Shetland Ponies. Audiences can expect high-octane stunt riding, liberty performances demonstrating subtle horse-human communication, and the world-famous "Hungarian Post."

Unprecedented scale and logistics behind the scenes

Transforming Kai Tak Arena into a world-class equestrian theater required extensive technical setup, including 150 tonnes of specialized riding sand, 202 spotlights, and 35 tonnes of stage cargo transported directly from Germany. 

Transporting the show's stars to Hong Kong involved a dedicated chartered Boeing 747 flight carrying all 54 horses from Belgium, landing on September 3. 

The overall venue setup requires four days of installation and two days of post-show dismantling.

Comprehensive equine care and Jockey Club support

To guarantee the health and well-being of the performing animals throughout their stay, The Hong Kong Jockey Club is delivering complete operational and equine support across all stages of the production. 

Seven Jockey Club horse trucks and ten specialized grooms managed the transfer from Hong Kong International Airport to Kai Tak Arena, with identical support scheduled for departure. 

Strict bio-security protocols are enforced in collaboration with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to manage safe entry and exit procedures. 

Furthermore, on-site veterinarians, dedicated farriers, and a horse ambulance remain on standby at the venue during performances, backed by emergency access to the Club's Equine Hospital and quarantine facilities at Sha Tin Racecourse. 

The Club is also overseeing complete stable logistics, supplying 11 tonnes of hay, 8 tonnes of wood shavings, 500 kilograms of feed, and full waste management operations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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