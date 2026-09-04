Cathay Pacific cancels Dubai, Riyadh flights through late Nov amid Middle East tensions

Cathay Pacific announced the cancellation of all passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh through November 30, 2026, citing the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

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The Hong Kong carrier confirmed that affected travelers are eligible for ticket rebooking, rerouting, or full refunds.

​Alongside the passenger flight suspensions, Cathay Cargo noted that it is continuously assessing regional security conditions to determine an appropriate timeline for resuming freighter services to both Middle East hubs.

The airline added that it will remain vigilant and actively monitor further geopolitical developments in the region to adjust its flight schedules accordingly.