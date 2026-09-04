Sewage leak from damaged private pipe prompts exit closures at North Point MTR station

A foul-smelling sewage leak at North Point MTR station led to the temporary closure of four station exits, prompting government drainage workers to stage an overnight emergency operation after discovering severe structural damage to a nearby private underground sewer pipe.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident caused strong odors inside the station and forced the temporary shutdown of exits B1, B2, B3, and B4.

The Drainage Services Department confirmed that emergency repairs were completed in the early morning hours, restoring regular drainage conditions in the immediate area.

Initial blockages and station seepage

The incident unfolded in stages after railway operators alerted the Drainage Services Department around 2am yesterday regarding a suspected blockage in a public sewer near the station.

Drainage workers were dispatched to flush the affected pipe section with high-pressure water jets, which initially relieved the blockage.

However, drainage authorities were notified around 2pm yesterday that sewage was seeping into the station concourse and exit areas.

In response, crews rushed back to the scene to pump out accumulated wastewater from the exterior sewer lines as an emergency relief measure, which significantly stabilized the situation while investigators probed the underlying source of the leak.

Security camera inspection reveals severe pipe damage

Early this morning, drainage engineers conducted an emergency security camera inspection of an underground sewer line situated in a private rear alleyway adjacent to North Point station.

The footage revealed extensive structural damage along the private sewer pipe, noting that no active construction work was taking place at the damaged location at the time.

Following discussions with the relevant property management office, government workers undertook emergency repair works on the damaged private pipe section, successfully wrapping up the operations around 5am.

Inter-departmental follow-up

The Drainage Services Department stated that it will coordinate closely with the Buildings Department to follow up with the property management regarding comprehensive rehabilitation works for the sewage infrastructure located within the private boundary.