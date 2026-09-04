Singapore says China arrests 52 citizens in pyramid scheme clampdown

China has arrested 52 Singaporeans suspected of involvement in pyramid schemes, Singapore said Friday, in what local media in the city-state said could be the largest detention of its citizens overseas to date.

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The arrests took place in China's southern province of Guangxi during a law enforcement operation targeting suspected pyramid schemes and related offences, Singapore's foreign ministry and police said in a joint statement.

It did not say when the arrests took place.

"Investigations by the Chinese authorities are ongoing. The Singapore Police Force has contacted its Chinese counterparts to seek more information," the statement added.

Singaporean diplomats have visited the detained suspects to check on their well-being and provide consular assistance, it added.

The statement urged Singaporeans "to exercise caution when invited to take part in schemes involving the recruitment of participants or the upfront payment of substantial sums of money, whether overseas or locally".

China has not confirmed the arrests. Contacted by AFP, Beijing's foreign ministry said authorities handle criminal cases involving foreign nationals "in accordance with the law".

Singapore has seen major cases involving Chinese nationals accused of running or facilitating cross-border criminal operations.

In 2023, police arrested 10 Chinese nationals and Chinese-born foreigners in a sweeping anti-money laundering operation that ultimately involved some $2.4 billion in seized or frozen assets, including luxury properties, vehicles, cash and cryptocurrency.

AFP