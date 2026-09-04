Long queues form at Central betting branch ahead of record $228m Mark Six draw

Eager punters formed extensive queues outside the iconic Stanley Street betting branch in Central on Friday, hoping to claim a share of an estimated HK$228 million first-prize jackpot in the upcoming Mark Six 50th Anniversary Snowball draw scheduled for Saturday night.

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The anticipated windfall is poised to break the record for the highest single first-division payout in the lottery's history.

While the title of the city's luckiest betting outlet recently shifted to the Tuen Mun Town Plaza branch in terms of cumulative jackpot wins, the Central location still drew massive crowds who arrived well before opening hours to tap into its storied winning streak.

Dream trips and syndicate entries

Crowds filled the Stanley Street venue from midday as residents from across the city waited patiently to purchase multiple combination entries and single bets.

Among the hopefuls was a punter surnamed Kwan, who bought about 20 bets combining recent frequent numbers with personal selections after arriving early to beat the rush.

Looking ahead to a potential multi-million windfall, he shared plans to travel the world and purchase a home of his own.

Colleagues also pooled resources to improve their winning odds through collective ticket purchases.

Another punter, surnamed Yeung, pooled funds with 11 coworkers, with each person contributing HK$200 toward multiple entry tickets.

Expressing strong confidence in the location's lucky aura, he mentioned that the group planned to gather for a celebratory photo outside the branch should fortune favor their collective entry.

Cross-district journeys and charitable hopes

The unprecedented prize pool prompted residents from distant districts to make dedicated trips to Central.

A Yuen Long resident surnamed Chan placed five bets to try her luck without relying on any specific selection method, noting that philanthropic donations would take priority before sharing any remaining fortune with family members.

Similarly, an Ap Lei Chau resident surnamed Cheng traveled across districts specifically due to the branch's fortunate reputation, picking up between seven and ten tickets.

Taking a relaxed approach to the outcome, he remarked that any unexpected winnings would be celebrated simply by treating friends to a traditional dim sum gathering.