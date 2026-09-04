logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS

Vietnam's leader To Lam is planning to visit Russia, France, the United States and Canada this month, several people familiar with the plans said, as the Communist-ruled country seeks to deepen ties with major partners to combat trade uncertainty hanging over its export-reliant economy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The pace of high-profile overseas trips is exceptional even for To Lam, Vietnam's President and the General Secretary of the Communist Party, who has travelled extensively and hosted several foreign leaders since taking power in 2024.

The visits inflate a packed September schedule, which includes a meeting in Hanoi this weekend with Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing and follows state visits to Australia and New Zealand last month. In October, he is expected to return to Europe, where he could meet EU leaders in Brussels as part of a broader trip, according to three people informed about the plans.

None of the planned state visits has been officially announced and the schedule is subject to change.

Vietnam's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RUSSIA FIRST, THEN FRANCE

To Lam is set to begin in Russia on September 7, meeting President Vladimir Putin, before travelling to France to meet Emmanuel Macron, three sources said.

One official familiar with the Moscow visit said the trip aims to build political trust in areas including energy, defence and security. Russia remains Vietnam's top arms supplier and is involved in nuclear power and South China Sea gas projects, including in waters also claimed by China, though Hanoi has been diversifying its military sourcing.

In France, Lam is expected to attend the International Space Summit in Paris on September 9 to 10two sources said.

Airbus Defence and Space signed a space cooperation declaration with Vietnam during Macron's visit last year, one of several multibillion-dollar agreements, although many of them are non-binding. French firms are also eyeing Vietnam's railway, airport and defence projects.

UN SPEECH, CANADA VISIT

After a brief return home, To Lam will travel to the U.S. where he is expected to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's high-level debate starting on September 21, three sources said.

None of the sources had information about a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A White House official said that Trump's schedule for those days has not been finalised.

U.S.-Vietnam ties have been strained by Trump's push to cut trade imbalances even as Vietnamese exports to the U.S. hit record highs. The two leaders briefly met in February, when Lam joined Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative.

From the United States, To Lam is expected to head to neighbouring Canada beginning on September 24, one of the sources said.

Reuters

 

VietnamglobetrotterleadervisitRussiaFranceUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
FINANCE
11 mins ago
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China rare earth firms halt some US shipments over geopolitical worries, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Musk super PAC wades into US midterms with $800,000 for Republicans in close races
WORLD
3 hours ago
Rubble lies around damaged houses following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, September 2, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US probes Iran wedding strike that analysis shows was likely direct hit by US munition
WORLD
6 hours ago
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coinbase files for SEC approval to offer equity perpetuals
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman crosses as motorists drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Iran war is not a war, US VP Vance says
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Norway seizes Russian ship, sparking anger in Moscow, to compensate Ukrainian energy firm
WORLD
15 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US trade deficit widens in July; capital goods imports hit record high
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic still flagged as risk to defense industrial base, US official says
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall St opens higher after Fed's Waller signals patience on rate policy
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
23 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Mainland visitor faces backlash over McDonald's seat dispute in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.