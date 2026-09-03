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NEWS

Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 70th birthday exhibition for Cantopop legend Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing will bring his charisma back to life, with over 300 exhibits taking fans back to the superstar behind the spotlight. 

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Organized by the Leisure and Cultural Service Department, the  “Miss You Much.Leslie 70th Birthday. Exhibition” opens next Wednesday at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum to showcase the reach of his artistic career.  

Curated by Cheung's longtime manager Florence Chan and supported by his confidant Daffy Tong Hok-tak, the exhibition features a treasure trove of firsts from the beloved idol on the largest scale yet.

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Among the central highlights is a recreation of part of Cheung's former residence, allowing visitors to step into his private world surrounded by his furniture and personal photographs.

The exhibition also showcases 10 iconic costumes spanning his career, including a cape from his 1989 farewell concert. 

For the first time, the public will be able to view the gold jacket, sequined top, and purple striped pants from his 1997 concert. 

Fans will also see his mesh vest and the Jean Paul Gaultier-designed red-and-black kilt from his celebrated 2000 "Passion Tour."

Beyond his music, six of Cheung’s classic films will be screened to celebrate his acclaimed screen career—ranging from the early feature Behind the Yellow Line to the haunting Rouge and romantic classic A Chinese Ghost Story.

And for those who want to revisit the legend's electrifying stage presence, Cheung's 1997 concert will return to the big screen later this year, offering a rare opportunity to experience his performance. 

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm on September 9. Officiating guests will include Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Raistlin Lau Chun, guest curator Florence Chan, Museum Advisory Committee Chairman Douglas So Cheung-tak, renowned designer Alan Chan Yu-chien, Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Manda Chan Wing-man, and Hong Kong Heritage Museum Director Brian Lam Kwok-fai.

Running from September 9 to May 10, 2027, the exhibition is open Mondays, Wednesdays to Fridays from 10am to 6pm, and weekends and public holidays from 10am to 7pm, with free admission.

Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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