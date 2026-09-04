CityU concludes probe into orientation camp controversy as involved students apologize

(File Photo)

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has penalized both event organizers and students involved in recent inappropriate conduct during a student orientation camp, following a formal investigation in which all parties admitted wrongdoing and apologized.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident came to light following reports of improper conduct during the camp, including an incident in which a shirtless male student lifted a female peer who was wearing only underwear.

In response, the university launched an inquiry through its student disciplinary committee, while the affiliated student society responsible for organizing the event disbanded its executive committee.

Disciplinary actions and formal apologies

University authorities confirmed that all students connected to the controversy have acknowledged their mistakes, tendered formal apologies to the school, and accepted the resulting disciplinary measures.

The executive committee of the associated student society also admitted to severe mismanagement in organizing the activities, offering apologies to the public alongside their decision to dissolve immediately.

While the disciplinary committee has concluded its proceedings and penalized those responsible, the university stated that specific details of the sanctions will remain confidential under established procedures to safeguard student privacy.

Zero-tolerance stance and personal growth

The university reiterated its zero-tolerance for inappropriate behavior, noting that it fully understands the concerns and distress expressed by the public and parents.

Officials emphasized that the disciplinary process is intended to help students understand the gravity of breaching campus regulations, causing a public disturbance, and harming camp participants.

At the same time, the administration expressed hope that the wider community will give the students room to reflect, learn, and grow from the experience while taking full responsibility for their actions.

The institution highlighted its broader commitment to fostering integrity, moral character, and social responsibility through various learning initiatives.

Preventive measures and student support

To prevent similar occurrences, the university's Student Development Services will organize additional event management workshops for student organizers.

Furthermore, a dedicated hotline has been established to offer psychological counseling, guidance, and assistance to any students affected by the incident, as the university reaffirmed its commitment to upholding a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment.