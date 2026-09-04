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NEWS

Customs arrests five in citywide crackdown on pirated karaoke tracks at party rooms

NEWS
18 mins ago
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Customs has conducted a territory-wide enforcement operation targeting the use of pirated karaoke music systems and gaming consoles in commercial party rooms. Mobilizing over 100 officers between late July and early September, authorities raided 21 venues across Hong Kong, arrested five individuals, and seized suspected infringing equipment valued at approximately HK$600,000.

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The seized devices contained over 10,000 preloaded local pop songs designed to draw customers, ranging from classics to chart-topping tracks released this year across major online platforms and radio stations. Investigators noted that operators increasingly adopted self-service reservation systems to evade law enforcement detection.

Big data analysis and coordinated raids

The operation began after customs officers used big data analytics to identify suspicious party rooms operating with unlicensed music devices and consoles. Following intelligence gathering and cooperation with copyright owners, officers pinpointed target premises spanning Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories.

During the coordinated raids on 21 party rooms, investigators arrested three men and two women aged 28 to 44, including venue operators and staff members, for suspected violations of the Copyright Ordinance. All five were released on bail pending further investigation, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests.

Massive music libraries with latest hits

Officers seized 21 sets of suspected infringing karaoke players and one gaming console, with an estimated market value of about HK$600,000. A spokesman from the Intellectual Property Investigation (Operations) Group under the Intellectual Property Investigation Bureau noted that operators sought to attract patrons by loading extensive song catalogs onto the hardware.

Authorities reminded the public and business owners that an extensive and rapidly updated music collection does not indicate legal authorization. Business operators bear the legal responsibility to ensure that all audio-visual materials and songs provided on their premises are legally licensed.

Self-service booking used to evade detection

Customs highlighted an emerging operational pattern in which operators relied on unmanned, automated booking models to avoid scrutiny. Venues typically advertised rates and general locations on social media, withholding specific addresses and door access codes until payments were completed on the day of the booking.

Officials warned that utilizing self-service bookings, electronic payments, or remote management does not exempt businesses from criminal liability. Regardless of whether staff are physically present, providing pirated music or games to customers in the course of business remains a criminal offense.

Legal consequences and public advice

Under the Copyright Ordinance, anyone who possesses infringing copies of copyright works for commercial or trade purposes faces a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine per infringing item and up to four years of imprisonment upon conviction.

Customs urged consumers to exercise caution when booking party rooms and not be swayed solely by promotional claims of unlimited music catalogs or the newest hits. Customers should patronize reputable venues that provide verified business details, contact information, and clear pricing, while retaining payment and booking records. Anyone with information on suspected intellectual property violations is can report to the 24-hour Customs hotline, dedicated email, or online reporting channels.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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