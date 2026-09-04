Four arrested after drug syndicate smuggles narcotics into Princess Margaret Hospital wards

Police have arrested four individuals after discovering an illicit scheme to smuggle dangerous drugs directly into inpatient wards at Princess Margaret Hospital.

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The operation, conducted between August 29 and September 3 by the Sham Shui Po District Special Duty Squad, resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately HK$20,000, including ketamine, heroin, and cocaine.

The investigation began when Princess Margaret Hospital staff discovered suspected illicit substances in the possession of two female patients and reported the matter to the authorities.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that drug traffickers were delivering narcotics straight to the hospital's ward facilities.

Officers arrested two local men, aged 21 and 22, on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs, with the 22-year-old also cited for failing to produce proof of identity.

The two female patients, aged 42 and 63, were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.

During the raids, police confiscated roughly 30 grams of suspected ketamine, 53 pills of suspected heroin, and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

The two male suspects remain in custody and have been charged with drug trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts tomorrow.

The two female patients have been granted bail and are required to report back to police in early October.

Law enforcement strongly condemned the criminals for delivering drugs into hospital wards, highlighting the severe risk posed to patient safety and the disruption caused to healthcare operations. Authorities reminded the public that drug trafficking is a grave offense under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment.