logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Four arrested after drug syndicate smuggles narcotics into Princess Margaret Hospital wards

NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police have arrested four individuals after discovering an illicit scheme to smuggle dangerous drugs directly into inpatient wards at Princess Margaret Hospital. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, conducted between August 29 and September 3 by the Sham Shui Po District Special Duty Squad, resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately HK$20,000, including ketamine, heroin, and cocaine.

The investigation began when Princess Margaret Hospital staff discovered suspected illicit substances in the possession of two female patients and reported the matter to the authorities. 

Subsequent inquiries revealed that drug traffickers were delivering narcotics straight to the hospital's ward facilities.

Officers arrested two local men, aged 21 and 22, on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs, with the 22-year-old also cited for failing to produce proof of identity. 

The two female patients, aged 42 and 63, were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs. 

During the raids, police confiscated roughly 30 grams of suspected ketamine, 53 pills of suspected heroin, and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

The two male suspects remain in custody and have been charged with drug trafficking. 

They are scheduled to appear at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts tomorrow. 

The two female patients have been granted bail and are required to report back to police in early October.

Law enforcement strongly condemned the criminals for delivering drugs into hospital wards, highlighting the severe risk posed to patient safety and the disruption caused to healthcare operations. Authorities reminded the public that drug trafficking is a grave offense under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cathay Pacific cancels Dubai, Riyadh flights through late Nov amid Middle East tensions
NEWS
2 hours ago
From left: ANGUS TSUI, 112 mountainyam, ARTY:ACTIVE and Z I D I.
Hong Kong designers turn the city’s pulse into fashion at CENTRESTAGE
NEWS
3 hours ago
Warm weather and localized showers for HK as tropical storm hovers near Okinawa
NEWS
3 hours ago
Building Academic Excellence through Wellbeing at YCA
Police seize $200,000 in illicit drugs after foot chase near Fanling Golf Course
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - September 4, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Man caught on camera punching elderly man in Tsim Sha Tsui brawl
NEWS
10 hours ago
Motorcyclist thrown 30 metres in West Kowloon Highway crash, driver cuts lane
NEWS
10 hours ago
Woman stranded on Ma Wan rocky beach rescued by police
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man's body dismembered in fall from Kwai Chung industrial building
NEWS
13 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
22 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
20 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.