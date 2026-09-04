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WORLD

Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have spearheaded efforts to broker a Ukraine peace agreement, will visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a source.

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There was no immediate confirmation.

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in January, when they held four hours of late-night talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Discussions on U.S. negotiators going to Ukraine were still ongoing, and the teams have spoken about September 6 as a possible date, a source familiar with the matter said.

If they come, it would be their first visit to Kyiv.

"The Russians don't want them to visit Kyiv and are trying to make them change the plan," the source added.

A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine give up more territory, while Ukraine rejects terms that it considers tantamount to surrender.

The last U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in February, shortly before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

Reuters

Trump envoysvisitRussiaUkraine

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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