Night Recap - September 3, 2026

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AFCD defends visual assessment for identifying fighting dogs amid public concern

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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) on Thursday defended its practice of visually assessing dogs to identify restricted fighting breeds, stating the method is far more than a simple glance and aligns strictly with international standards.

Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan

Louis Koo Tin Lok and his production company, One Cool Film Production Limited, were sued by an offshore company on Wednesday over an alleged HK$70 million loan made seven years ago with the outstanding principal and interest, totaling more than HK$149 million, remains unpaid to date.

Govt injects $280m into life and health tech, advanced manufacturing projects

The New Industrialisation Vetting Committee under the Innovation and Technology Fund has supported in principle three applications, involving an estimated HK$280 million in government funding.

Three women in court over Kwun Tong mall fight involving slapped girl

Three women appeared in Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Thursday over a fight at apm shopping mall in Kwun Tong, where a 5-year-old girl was slapped.

Hop On Management confirms $11m refunds for Wang Fuk Court owners

More than HK$11 million in refunds was confirmed for Wang Fuk Court owners as the appointed administrator, Hop On Management, updated the estate's finances in a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Business Today

Apple facing £2 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules

Apple is facing a £2 billion London lawsuit brought on behalf of app developers over its app tracking rules, with the iPhone maker accused of abusing its power to unfairly impose greater restrictions on third parties.

MPF investors earned $4,933 on average in August, GUM says

Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) rose overall in August, delivering each investor an average of HK$4,933, with the year-to-date average gain of HK$25,335, Hong Kong's MPF consulting firm, GUM, said on Thursday.

HK PMI drops to 49.5 in August

The S&P Global Hong Kong purchasing managers index posted 49.5 in August, down from 51.0 in July, signalling a renewed deterioration in business conditions and marking the first decline since April.

Facebook co-founder Saverin tops Singapore's richest on Forbes 2026 amid tech fortunes slip

Amid a decline in tech-related fortunes, the collective wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest remained at US$239 billion (HK$1.86 trillion) on the 2026 Forbes list, unchanged from last year, led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin even as fortune slipped.

Moonshot AI to go public in Hong Kong as early as Q4

Chinese artificial intelligence lab Moonshot AI has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, which is expected to be listed in the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

World/China

'Supersized' El Niño may become strongest ever recorded, UN says

The El Niño weather phenomenon is set to intensify further into 2027 and could be the strongest ever, raising risks of extreme weather into next year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.

Families descend on Nepal in search of missing tourists

Desperate families of missing foreigners were clinging to hope as they combed hospitals and morgues in search of clues, a week after catastrophic floods tore through Nepal's Himalayan border region.

Trump 'happy' Prince Harry and Meghan have left US

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was glad Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had left the United States -- while adding that if he were part of the British royal family, he would not have taken them back.

Philippines stages school safety drill after shootings

As an alarm warning of an active shooter threat blared through a Philippine public school on Thursday, students and teachers moved swiftly into action.

China urges France to 'halt' fast-fashion law, warns of countermeasures

Beijing urged France on Thursday to abandon its recently implemented law on ultra-fast fashion, lambasting the new measure targeting major Asian e-commerce platforms including Shein and Temu as "clearly discriminatory".