logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong-Macau scheduled helicopter flights suspended as operator pivots to charter model

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Cross-border air passenger transport between Hong Kong and Macau has undergone a major transformation as East Asia Airlines, the operator behind the Sky Shuttle helicopter service, transitioned most of its network to an exclusive charter model starting September 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the new arrangement, all scheduled passenger flights between Hong Kong and Macau have been suspended, leaving the Macau–Shenzhen route as the sole remaining scheduled service.

Strategic restructuring driven by market shifts and relocation

According to the operator, the move represents a strategic business realignment aimed at adapting to evolving market demands while maintaining an efficient and sustainable operating structure. 

The company explained that the transition was prompted by both changing travel dynamics and the upcoming relocation of the Macau Heliport to the new facility at Terminal 2 of Macau International Airport. 

Under the revised framework, private charter services will operate five days a week, catering to Greater Bay Area cross-border business travel, aerial sightseeing over Macau, and customized flight experiences. 

Meanwhile, the company’s official schedule now lists only regular flights connecting Macau and Shenzhen, with travelers directed to online channels for charter bookings.

End of an era for a former luxury staple

Established in 1988, East Asia Airlines launched its Hong Kong–Macau helicopter route in 1990 with a modest schedule of six daily flights using Bell 222 helicopters.

Following a fleet upgrade and partnership in the late 1990s, the company grew into the largest cross-border commercial helicopter operator in the Pearl River Delta.

During its peak around 2008, the operator ran up to 54 daily flights between the two cities, completing round trips in roughly 30 minutes with one-way fares exceeding HK$4,000 per passenger.

Shift in cross-border travel patterns

The suspension of regular flights has sparked widespread discussion online, with many observers describing the change as the end of an era. 

The transformation highlights how major infrastructure projects, particularly the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, have reshaped regional travel habits. 

Many travelers noted that private cross-border vehicles and hired vans now offer seamless point-to-point convenience without requiring trips to ferry terminals or heliports. 

Others reflected on the helicopter service's historical status as a luxury symbol once favored by high rollers and corporate executives, observing that even iconic premium transport services must adapt as terrestrial cross-border connections become increasingly fast and accessible.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Festival of Connoisseurs to position HK as leading global luxury destination
NEWS
22 mins ago
Night Recap - September 3, 2026
NEWS
33 mins ago
Fishing frenzy as stingrays swarm Tai Po's Lam Tsuen River
NEWS
42 mins ago
HKUST reaches milestone of over 1,000 doctoral fellows under flagship talent scheme
NEWS
1 hour ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
1 hour ago
Wellcome teams up with CJ Foods to bring over 100 Korean food items to HK
NEWS
2 hours ago
Govt pushes ahead with Wang Chi House buyout as over 75pc of owners sign sale deals
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hop On Management confirms $11m refunds for Wang Fuk Court owners
NEWS
3 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
4 hours ago
Taiwanese Bakery Chain 85°C rumored to exit HK amid sudden store closures
NEWS
4 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
20 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.