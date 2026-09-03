Moonshot AI to go public in Hong Kong as early as Q4

Chinese artificial intelligence lab Moonshot AI has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, which is expected to be listed in the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company plans to raise about US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) in the share sales, according to IFR.

In response to the listing plan, Moonshot AI said that it has no comment on the reports and currently has no information to disclose.

Previously, the AI firm was reportedly undergoing its last pre-IPO financing round, with a pre-money valuation of about US$50 billion.