Wellcome teams up with CJ Foods to bring over 100 Korean food items to HK

Wellcome, one of Hong Kong’s largest supermarket chains, announced a partnership on Thursday with CJ Foods—South Korea’s leading food enterprise and parent company of the bibigo™ brand—to bring more than 100 Korean food products to Hong Kong.

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The collaboration is expected to generate more than US$22 million in sales and will expand the Korean product assortment at Wellcome and Market Place across key categories, including groceries, chilled foods, Korean-inspired ready meals, snacks, frozen meals, and healthy meals, according to Wellcome.

Through this partnership with CJ, Wellcome will introduce new products across multiple categories and plans to bring over 100 Korean food products from CJ Foods to its store network in phases.

Additionally, more than 30 CJ Foods items will be included in Wellcome’s Everyday Value price-lock program, which originally launched in 2025.

The company stated the initiative will allow shoppers to purchase popular Korean staples at stable, competitive prices without sacrificing quality.

“Korean food has become an increasingly important category for Hong Kong consumers, reflecting growing interest in both Korean cuisine and culture,” said Darren Chan, Managing Director of Food (Hong Kong & Macau) at DFI Retail Group.

“Through our partnership with CJ, we are bringing trusted Korean brands closer to our customers while leveraging our extensive store network and Everyday Value program to make these products more accessible than ever.”