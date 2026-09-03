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NEWS

Govt injects $280m into life and health tech, advanced manufacturing projects

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Judy Cui

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The New Industrialisation Vetting Committee under the Innovation and Technology Fund has supported in principle three applications, involving an estimated HK$280 million in government funding.

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According to a statement released by the Innovation and Technology Commission on Thursday (Sep 3), the latest batch of projects involves a total investment of over HK$840 million.

Among the applications, Huayao International Co., Limited plans to establish production lines for health supplements, with an estimated total investment exceeding HK$240 million and expected funding of around HK$80 million under the scheme.

Meanwhile, HKIC International Technology Ltd plans to establish a production line for semiconductor memory modules and storage devices, with an estimated total investment of over HK$210 million and an expected funding of around HK$70 million. 

Hong Kong Smart Construction Industry Park has proposed processing facilities for steel rebar prefabrication and Multi-trade integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MiMEP), with an expected investment of nearly HK$390 million and a funding amount of around HK$130 million.

“The HKSAR government will continue to adopt a multi-pronged approach to foster a more vibrant ecosystem for industries, thereby opening up new space for high-quality development of Hong Kong,” said the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong.

Innovation and Technology Commission

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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