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NEWS

Morning Recap - August 21, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated

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A 33-year-old woman was found dead at a licensed pet hotel and dog training centre in Ta Kwu Ling on Thursday afternoon, with multiple bite wounds on her body, police said.

Ta Kwu Ling dog attack: 30kg mongrel had been at kennel for only 10 days before killing owner

The 30kg mongrel that fatally attacked a 33-year-old woman at a Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel on Thursday had been brought to the facility only 10 days earlier by an animal breeder.

Customs seizes 3 smuggled cats at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, woman arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 68-year-old mainland woman at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Thursday for allegedly smuggling three live cats into Hong Kong.

PLA car, police motorcycle collide on Yuen Long Highway

A private car and a police motorcycle collided on Yuen Long Highway near Hung Shui Kiu on Thursday night, with the motorcycle left lying in the road and debris scattered across the carriageway.

Police swoop on Tsim Sha Tsui after attack on Bangladeshi man in Kwun Tong, 2 arrested

A major police operation in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday evening followed a daylight attack on a Bangladeshi man in Kwun Tong, with officers intercepting the suspects' vehicle and arresting two men within half an hour.

World/China News

US will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, Bessent says

The U.S. will impose "the toughest sanctions in history" on Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, a focus on economic measures he suggested would lessen the need for new major military operations against Tehran.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Strong 6.7-magnitude quake strikes southern Peru: USGS

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday, US seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Father abandons 7-year-old son on Mount Fuji after child cries from exhaustion

A Japanese father left his seven-year-old son alone at an altitude of about 2,490 metres on Mount Fuji on Thursday after the child complained of tiredness, continuing his climb to the summit with a friend.

Shanghai venues told not to let performers sing in Japanese, report says

Shanghai entertainment venues have reportedly been told not to allow performers to sing in Japanese, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between China and Japan.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Market

Wall Street sinks as bond yields rise, Walmart results disappoint

The three main U.S. equity indexes closed lower on Thursday as rising Treasury yields dented risk appetite, disappointing results from retail bellwether Walmart soured investors on the consumer sector and rallying oil prices fanned inflation worries.

Editorial

Yield surge and Treasury buyback: how debt dynamics threaten American dominance

When British conservative historian Niall Ferguson formulated "Ferguson's Law," he laid down a stark historical maxim: any great power whose debt-servicing costs surpass its national defense budget enters an irreversible trajectory of geopolitical decline.

Opinion

Turning the silver economy into a golden opportunity | FHKI Industry Connect | Prof Karen Chan

Hong Kong is entering an era of rapid population aging. By 2046, around 2.74 million people - 36 percent of our population - will be aged 65 or above.

Premier Zhu Rongji reminded us of Hong Kong's enduring strengths | Beyond The Law | Jose Antonio Maurellet SC

China's former premier Zhu Rongji passed away in Beijing on August 12. As a university student, I remember watching him on television.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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