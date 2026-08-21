Ta Kwu Ling dog attack: 30kg mongrel had been at kennel for only 10 days before killing owner

The 30kg mongrel that fatally attacked a 33-year-old woman at a Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel on Thursday had been brought to the facility only 10 days earlier by an animal welfare volunteer to await adoption, police said.

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The victim, the licensed operator of the facility at Ping Yeung Village, was found dead on the grass around 4pm. CCTV footage showed she had fed the one-year-old male mongrel in an outdoor area around 2pm. When she tried to return it to its cage, the dog refused and attacked, biting her shoulder and neck for about 10 seconds. The struggle lasted about one minute before the dog released her.

The victim was the only staff member on site at the time. Six other dogs were in their cages and not involved.

The dog, about 1.5 metres long and one metre tall, had arrived at the centre on August 11. It is not known whether it had a history of aggression. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department will examine the dog.

Under Hong Kong regulations, dogs weighing 20kg or more are classified as large dogs, requiring a leash no longer than 2 metres in public places unless exempted.