HK population grows by 20,000 amid talent drive

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HK wins back foreign professionals as financial sector rebounds
12-08-2026 20:23 HKT
HSITP launches tender for four additional lands using two-envelope system
24-07-2026 16:12 HKT
GTS Week to foster regional talent exchanges and cooperation in mid-March
02-03-2026 20:00 HKT
China's population drops for fourth year as fewer babies born
19-01-2026 12:57 HKT
Saudi Arabia scales back salary premiums for foreign talent, recruiters say
16-11-2025 14:22 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
17-08-2026 20:36 HKT