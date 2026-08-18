HK population grows by 20,000 amid talent drive

Hong Kong's population increased by nearly 20,000, a year-on-year increase of 0.3 percent, reaching 7,518,300 at mid-2026 as the government attributed the growth to talent attraction measures and labour importation.

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According to the provisional population estimation released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday, the Usual Residents accounted for 7,252,800 while around 265,500 were Mobile Residents.

A net inflow of 39,800 Hong Kong residents was recorded during the period from mid-2025 to mid-2026. Over the same period, there were 29,700 births and 50,100 deaths.

The government spokesman said that various measures to attract talent and import labor continued to bring people from around the world to Hong Kong, offsetting the impact of natural population decrease and resulting in population growth.

In addition, the revised figure for the year-end population last year was 7,508,700. The number of Usual Residents was revised to 7,242,100 and the number of Mobile Residents to 266,600.

The rate of change in population from end-2024 to end-2025 was also revised to +0.1 percent.