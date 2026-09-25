logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Singapore population hits record 6.21 million, driven by rise in foreign residents

WORLD
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People cross the road as residential and commercial buildings are shrouded by haze in Orchard Road in Singapore, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Ore Huiying
People cross the road as residential and commercial buildings are shrouded by haze in Orchard Road in Singapore, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Ore Huiying

Singapore's population rose 1.6% in June compared to a year ago, hitting a new high of 6.21 million, government statistics released on Friday showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Singapore has experienced steady population growth since the end of the pandemic, when it lifted tough restrictions that kept foreigners away and led to rare population declines.

  • The statistics for June showed that the rise was driven by a 3.7% increase in the number of foreign residents, reaching a total of 1.98 million.

  • Increases in the number of foreigners in land-scarce Singapore can be a bugbear for political leaders, especially when voters are insecure about jobs and the cost of living.

  • In 2013, the normally orderly island nation saw protests against plansto allow a dramatic increase in immigration that would boost the population to 6.9 million by 2030.

  • Unemployment rates in Singapore remained low at 1.9% in the second quarter of 2026 even thoughretrenchmentsover the period hit their highest level since the middle of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

  • Singapore has said it wants to grant citizenship to up to 30,000 people per year over the next five years to deal with demographic issues, including low birth rates and an ageing population.

  • As of June 2026, the proportion of Singaporeans and permanent residents above the age of 65 rose to 19.5% in 2026 from 18.8% in 2025 and 12.4% in 2016.

  • Singapore raised its 2026 economic growth forecast in August to 4.5% to 5.5% from 2.0% to 4.0% after the economy grew faster than initially estimatedin the second quarter.

Reuters

Singaporepopulationrecord6.21 millionforeign residents

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
Deloitte lifts HK IPO forecast this year to at least $480 bln, eyeing record since 2010
FINANCE
24-09-2026 15:30 HKT
Visitors gather at the landmark Merlion Park on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Singapore's link to US stocks is struggling to attract traders
FINANCE
23-09-2026 16:50 HKT
Paul Chan.
Paul Chan: Hong Kong has no intention of racing to the bottom with Singapore
FINANCE
23-09-2026 16:01 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta acts against 3.7 mn scammers' accounts with Singapore police help
WORLD
23-09-2026 14:47 HKT
A view of the skyline in Singapore September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
Singapore's core inflation rate rises to 2.2pc in August, above forecast
FINANCE
23-09-2026 14:25 HKT
Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui.
NWD in talks to offload 50pc stake in Hyatt Regency hotel to Singapore's UOL: Bloomberg
FINANCE
22-09-2026 14:56 HKT
Merlion Park in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's August exports surge by 46.2 percent yr/yr as AI boom powers demand
FINANCE
17-09-2026 10:30 HKT
Singapore Exchange's (SGX) logo is seen in the central business district, Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SGX plans to offer crypto perpetual futures to US institutions
FINANCE
14-09-2026 16:49 HKT
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attends a press conference with Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (not pictured) at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, during his official visit to the country, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Valeria Mongelli
Singapore PM defends political pay hike as 'responsible course to take'
WORLD
10-09-2026 19:01 HKT
A view of the skyline in Singapore September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
Singapore says Iran-backed militia commander sought to enter city-state
WORLD
10-09-2026 13:53 HKT
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
19 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.