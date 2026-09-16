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NEWS

First Five-Year Plan | Attract global talent with fresh education and tech push

NEWS
30 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has announced a series of measures aimed at transforming the city into an international hub for high-caliber talent in Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan.

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The government will promote the integrated development of education, technology, and talent by strengthening coordination among institutions, research institutes, innovation platforms, and enterprises.

It plans to expand leading academic disciplines and develop emerging and cross-disciplinary areas to better cultivate talent for technological innovation and industry development. Mechanisms for identifying, selecting, and nurturing young innovators will also be enhanced to support the city’s strategic needs.

A targeted approach will be adopted to attract talent aligned with the development needs of both Hong Kong and the mainland. Manpower supply and demand will be closely monitored, and talent attraction strategies will be reviewed and adjusted based on market demand.

The government also plans to expand the labour force, improve the demographic structure, and boost overseas promotion of its talent schemes through Hong Kong Talent Engage.

As for the “Study in Hong Kong” brand, a dedicated task force will promote Hong Kong’s strengths in academic studies, scientific research, and international cooperation. Efforts will be made to support international schools to better serve non-local families and help attract and retain overseas talent.

First Five-Year Plantalent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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