Night Recap - August 12, 2026

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‘Whirlwind’ Jimmy White joins world-class snooker stars as Hongkonger

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Snooker legend "The Whirlwind" Jimmy White has landed in the city with his passion for nurturing local sporting talent, joining a star-studded list of snooker champions to call Hong Kong home.

China-made C919 jet flies first international commercial route to Mongolia

China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet embarked on its first international commercial route on Wednesday, as Air China deployed the aircraft for its daily service connecting Beijing to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

Global Funeral Parlour to resume full operations Thursday afternoon after blackout

The Global Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom has partially restored power after Sunday's blackout, with full operations expected to resume by Thursday afternoon.

ISD Director John Tse visits Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union to boost long-term collab

John Tse Chun-chung, Director of Information Services, visited the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) in Kuala Lumpur to boost long-term cooperation and extended invitations for the ABU to host large-scale events and media workshops in Hong Kong.

Govt demands repairs at Queen Mary Hospital new block after lift incidents

The government has demanded that the contractor for Queen Mary Hospital’s new clinical block fix the elevator installation defects as soon as possible after multiple safety incidents that have left just four of the block’s 28 lifts in service.

Business Today

Hong Kong-born crypto investor found dead nude in Paraguay after falling from height

Hong Kong-born cryptocurrency investor and founder of Quantum Fintech Group, Harry Yeh Chun-tak, was found dead outside his luxury apartment in Paraguay, Paraguayan media outlet reported.

Hongkongers trust AI less for retirement planning, 68% feel uneasy

Trust in artificial intelligence drops when it comes to personal retirement-planning decisions among Hong Kongers, and while a majority want a secure retirement, 68 percent of them feel uneasy and not confident, Endowus said.

HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say

HSBC's global chief executive for insurance business, Edward Moncreiffe, is set to leave the bank after two decades with the lender, sources said, amid a broader global overhaul and a wealth push in Asia.

Hong Kong's tax-cut reform to exclude proprietary trading firms

The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that tax benefits for fund managers and family offices proposed in a bill being considered by the legislative council of the Asian financial hub will exclude proprietary trading businesses.

HK signs MoU with Malaysia to enhance trade and cooperation

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance trade, technical, and economic cooperation between Hong Kong and Malaysia.

World/China

Zhu Rongji, Chinese premier who cajoled economy into modern era, dies at 98

Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji, whose market reforms helped drive China's extraordinary economic rise, has died from illness at the age of 98, state media reported Wednesday.

First longan-lychee hybrid 'Cuimi' launches trial sales next month

The world's first longan-lychee hybrid, Cuimi, developed in Guangzhou, will hit the mainland market for trial sales in mid-September, priced at around HK$82 per kilogram.

India’s ‘mini Switzerland’ exposed as toxic marble dump posing cancer and lung risks

A popular social media destination in India–dubbed “mini Switzerland” for its vast “snowy” landscapes–is, in fact, Asia’s largest marble waste dumping ground, posing severe health risks of cancer and permanent lung damage, according to environmental experts.

Four crew, two rescuers killed in Red Sea attack; US strikes ship in Gulf of Oman

Four crew members were killed in an attack by Iran-backed Houthis on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, Yemen's transport ministry said, while the U.S. military said it struck a container ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port.

Colombia rescuers find woman alive as quake death toll passes 200

Colombian rescuers pulled a 32-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building Tuesday, sparking cheers and applause as exhausted crews raced to find more survivors from the country's strongest earthquake in a century.