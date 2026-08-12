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FINANCE

HK signs MoU with Malaysia to enhance trade and cooperation 

FINANCE
5 hours ago
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HKGCC General Committee member Elton Chan (second left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mohd Dzahir Jamudin (first left), Vice President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.
HKGCC General Committee member Elton Chan (second left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mohd Dzahir Jamudin (first left), Vice President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance trade, technical, and economic cooperation between Hong Kong and Malaysia.

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Under the newly signed MoU, HKGCC and NCCIM will leverage their expansive networks to drive cross-border business and sustainable economic growth. To achieve this, the chambers commit to exchanging market intelligence, promoting mutual investment landscapes, organizing joint commercial programs, and conducting reciprocal visits to strengthen institutional ties and unlock opportunities for members. 

The MoU was signed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during a high-level Hong Kong business delegation led by the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau Ying-wah. 

Patrick Yeung Wai-tim, chief executive of HKGCC, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership. 

 “As Hong Kong continues to serve as an international bridge, this partnership will ensure our business communities thrive together in the years ahead,” said Yeung. 

The delegation took place in conjunction with the “Think Business, Think Hong Kong” Symposium, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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