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NEWS

ISD Director John Tse visits Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union to boost long-term collab

NEWS
6 hours ago
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John Tse Chun-chung, Director of Information Services, visited the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) in Kuala Lumpur to boost long-term cooperation and extended invitations for the ABU to host large-scale events and media workshops in Hong Kong.

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During the visit, Tse expressed to ABU secretary-general Ahmed Nadeem that the Information Services Department (ISD) looks forward to providing the union’s member media outlets with the latest information on Hong Kong.

He highlighted that the ABU is scheduled to host the Asia-Pacific region's largest university robotics competition, ABU Robocon, in Hong Kong in late August.

The department hopes to leverage this opportunity to invite the union to organize more large-scale events and media workshops in Hong Kong in the future, providing a high-quality platform for the industry to exchange insights and discuss the application of cutting-edge technology.

At the same time, Tse encouraged media professionals within the union to visit Hong Kong in person to experience the city's latest developments and unique charm firsthand.

Tse also expressed delight that Hong Kong media outlets, including The Standard, signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Malaysian media outlets, think tanks, and film production companies. 

He noted that the collaboration represents "a major step aligning with the policy address to expand our global network and tell the Hong Kong story well."

Established in 1964, the ABU is the world's largest broadcasting union, with members across the Asia-Pacific region, including local Hong Kong media outlets such as RTHK.

The ABU Robocon was founded in 2002 and serves as a major flagship platform for nurturing young engineering and innovative talent.

The 2026 competition will be held in Hong Kong from August 21 to 25, gathering participating teams, broadcasters, and industry partners from 15 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific.

 

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting UnionABU Robocon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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