‘Whirlwind’ Jimmy White joins world-class snooker stars as Hongkonger

Snooker legend "The Whirlwind" Jimmy White has landed in the city with his passion for nurturing local sporting talent, joining a star-studded list of snooker champions to call Hong Kong home.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Immigration Department announced the six-time World finalist's arrival on social media this morning, confirming he has been granted residency through the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme.

The video captured White’s recent visit to the department to complete the formalities for his Hong Kong identity card.

White revealed in a short Q&A session that he plans to establish a snooker academy, aiming to nurture local snooker talent and promote the sport in the city.

+ 1

Recalling his connection to the city through his 1991 appearance in “Legend of the Dragon” alongside Stephen Chow Sing-chi, he said he also plans to look up an "old friend" here.

White's successful migration follows a similar push for fellow snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan -- "The Rocket," with both moves reportedly facilitated by Immigration Director Benson Kwok Joon-fung.

It is understood that over 10 world-class snooker players and several top-ranked tennis players are now taking up residence in Hong Kong.

Ties to the city

Born in London in 1962, White earned his nickname "Whirlwind" for his fast and powerful attacking style on the table. He has earned 10 ranking titles and is a six-time World Snooker Championship runner-up.

His career took off when he won the English Amateur Championship as its youngest-ever winner, and he turned professional at 18.

The star player also appeared in last year’s World Grand Prix snooker tournament at the Kai Tak Sports Park, where he faced local star Marco Fu Ka-chun.

In fact, White has long been a crowd favorite among Hongkongers and was once dubbed a "super idol" by actor Julian Cheung Chi-lam during a 2018 exhibition match.