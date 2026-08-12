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FINANCE

Hong Kong-born crypto investor found dead nude in Paraguay after falling from height

FINANCE
8 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

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Harry Yeh.
Harry Yeh.

Hong Kong-born cryptocurrency investor and founder of Quantum Fintech Group, Harry Yeh Chun-tak, was found dead outside his luxury apartment in Paraguay, Paraguayan media outlet reported. 

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His body was found naked outside his luxury apartment in Jade Park in Trinidad district after falling from his apartment on the 30th floor, at around 4.30 local time. 

Security went to the site after hearing a loud noise. 

A long, narrow table near the balcony of his 30th-floor office. A nearby glass window was open, with handprints and signs of support found. 

Yeh’s 29-year-old Brazilian partner, Isadora de Proenca Braganholo Carvalho, stated that she was unaware of the incident and has not been charged. She said that Yeh was eating alone in his office several hours before his fall.

Some residents and building staff stated that Yeh exhibited unusual behavior in the weeks leading up to the incident, including avoiding the elevator, using the fire escape instead, and deliberately avoiding certain public spaces.

While preliminary evidence suggests suicide, the prosecutor in charge stated that other possibilities will not be ruled out. 

The autopsy results for the deceased are expected soon, while toxicology testing takes longer. 

Yeh began his investment career in 2013 when Bitcoin was priced at around US$60 (HK$470.7). He purchased his first batch of Bitcoins for US$500, and later that year founded his first fund with US$250,000. 

He also founded Binary Financial, which later developed into Quantum Fintech Group, expanding its investment scope to cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and other digital assets.

Notably, several deaths have occurred in the cryptocurrency corps in recent years. In 2025, Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of the collapsed Turkish exchange Thodex, died in prison. Konstantin Galish, a figure associated with the Ukrainian cryptocurrency community, was shot and killed in his car in Kyiv in the same year.

 

cryptofounderdeadHarry Yeh Chun-takParaguay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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