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WORLD

India’s ‘mini Switzerland’ exposed as toxic marble dump posing cancer and lung risks

WORLD
5 hours ago
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A popular social media destination in India–dubbed “mini Switzerland” for its vast “snowy” landscapes–is, in fact, Asia’s largest marble waste dumping ground, posing severe health risks of cancer and permanent lung damage, according to environmental experts.

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Located in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, a major hub for stone and marble processing, the site known as the Kishangarh Marble Dump Yard was set up by the Kishangarh Marble Association to dispose of fine stone dust and slurry generated during processing. 

Over the years, tons of dried white slurry accumulated into expanses resembling snowfields, complete with turquoise-blue ponds formed by rainwater. The surreal scenery has turned the site into a hotspot for influencers, pre-wedding photoshoots, music videos, and even Bollywood film productions.

(Source: Instagram@heavenexplorer)
(Source: Instagram@heavenexplorer)
(Source: Instagram@channelnewsasia)
(Source: Instagram@channelnewsasia)

However, experts warn that the picturesque views hide serious environmental and health hazards. Up to 12,000 factories dump roughly 5,500 metric tons of marble slurry at the site every day. 

The resulting dust contains high concentrations of respirable crystalline silica, a primary cause of silicosis—an incurable lung disease leading to chronic coughing and permanent respiratory damage. 

In addition, tests by research institutions revealed the presence of carcinogenic asbestos fibers in the dust, exposing more than 200,000 workers, residents, and visitors to elevated health risks.

Despite the dangers, critics noted that the area lacks basic safety measures or warning signs, leaving visitors to wander, slide, and pose on the toxic dust without masks.

In response to growing concerns, local authorities said they have received no official health complaints and insisted the waste does not harm nearby agriculture, though health advocates continue to urge immediate protective measures and clear warnings for tourists.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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