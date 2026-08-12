China-made C919 jet flies first international commercial route to Mongolia

China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet embarked on its first international commercial route on Wednesday, as Air China deployed the aircraft for its daily service connecting Beijing to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

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The inaugural flight, CA723, is scheduled to depart from Beijing Capital International Airport at around 3pm.

The C919 is China’s first large passenger jetliner, developed in accordance with international standards and with independent intellectual property rights.

The aircraft completed its first-ever commercial flight on May 28, 2023, and completed its first scheduled commercial flight outside the mainland from Shanghai to Hong Kong on January 1, 2025.

According to data from its developer, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), C919 aircraft are currently operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines.

As of August 10, the domestic fleet has cumulatively served 57 routes across 25 cities, carrying over 7.5 million passengers.