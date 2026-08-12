Computer Festival links AI with entertainment to plug into future next Fri

With Artificial Intelligence in the spotlight, the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival is returning next Friday alongside a positive sales forecast.

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The four-day event, running from August 21 to 24 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, will open its doors to tech lovers with more than 600 booths and 200 exhibitors spanning 140,000 square feet.

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Aligning with the government’s push for AI technology, this year’s festival carries the theme "AI Connect: Let's Link the Future" with new experiences.

In partnership with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), visitors will see a dedicated zone on AI and digital transformation, where easy-to-use AI tools, hands-on workshops, and professional guidance will be provided to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The zone will also showcase how AI is reshaping workflows in banking, finance, legal, and accounting sectors.

Additionally, over 20 AI forums and free workshops will be held for the public, covering practical topics such as identifying AI-generated scams.

HKPC Chief Technology Officer Lawrence Cheung Chi-chong said Hong Kong is at a critical stage of AI acceleration, stressing that integration into business operations is the key to transformation.

He added that the dedicated zone can show SMEs how technology solves everyday pain points, allowing both business and the public to experience AI's value first-hand.

Among the event highlights, a two-hour hands-on workshop on open-source AI project OpenClaw has already attracted over 500 registrants, reflecting strong demand for advanced AI applications.

Entertainment and esports joining the tech ground

Leung Ding-kau, Vice-Chairman of the Hong Kong Computer Association, said this year's event has introduced full-on entertainment, inviting Taiwanese cheerleading squad Fubon Angels and local underground idol groups to perform.

The festival will also host a VALORANT Hong Kong Open tournament with a total prize pool of HK$30,000, hoping to enrich the experience for attendees.

It is reported that the semi-finals and finals will take place on August 22 and 23, respectively, at the main stage in Hall 1.

Ahead of the opening, many exhibitors are expressing confidence about this year's sales, including Chu who recorded sales growth from last year’s event, with power banks being the top seller.

She attributed the growth to the post-pandemic travel boom, revealing the company’s plan to introduce more new power bank models this year, along with travel adapters and charging cables, projecting a 10 to 15 percent revenue increase.

Chu said the festival provides an excellent platform for promotion, as August is a peak season for students purchasing tablets and accessories for the new school year.

She added that her company is offering both IP-collaboration merchandise and functional products, believing that IP collaborations would help expand consumer reach with tech products.

Yim, another exhibitor selling memory cards, said her company has exhibited for over 10 years, securing steady foot traffic and a mix of new and returning customers every year.

She voiced confidence in this year's discounts for purchases above a certain amount given the brand's reputation for quality.

She added the booth would continue the tradition of introducing prizes for game winners at the booth to attract passers-by and offer extra fun for customers.

As for potential typhoon disruptions, Yim said she trusts the organizers will make proper arrangements as the weather is unpredictable.