HKJC extends incentive scheme with cash prizes of up to $2m for local athletes

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) on Wednesday announced the continuation of the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS) to award cash incentives of up to HK$2 million to Hong Kong athletes in recognition of their outstanding performances.

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The scheme will cover seven major upcoming sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, World University Games, Winter World University Games, and National Winter Games.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, scheduled to take place in September 2026, will be the first major sporting event under the new JCAIAS cycle.

The HKJC will provide cash awards to members of the Hong Kong team who win gold, silver, and bronze medals in individual and team events. Gold medallists in individual and team events will receive HK$1 million and HK$2 million, respectively.

Following this year’s Asian Games, the HKJC will also invite medallists to visit schools and share their inspiring journeys in pursuing their dreams.

In addition, it will sponsor the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI) to organize an open day, enabling members of the public to experience firsthand the appeal of elite sports.

Since the launch of the JCAIAS in 2023, the Club, through the HKSI, has awarded HK$94,668,750 in cash incentives to a total of 228 Hong Kong athletes.

Commissioner for Sports of the HKSAR Government Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau George Tsoi Kin-pan praised JCAIAS for giving a boost to local athletes and emphasized that the government, together with HKJC and HKSI, will continue to invest in the sports field so that local athletes can focus on preparing for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games without any worries.

Tsoi added that the performance of Hong Kong athletes has a profound impact on society as their outstanding achievements inspire more citizens to love participating in and watching sports events, while enhancing Hong Kong's influence in the sports arena.

Raymond Tam Chi-yuen, executive director, corporate affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, noted that the HKJC has long promoted sport at both the community and elite levels.

Its contributions range from partnering with the Government to establish the HKSI and establishing a fund to support elite athletes’ training and career development, to jointly launching the Sports Science and Research Funding Scheme with the Government in recent years to strengthen Hong Kong athletes’ competitiveness.