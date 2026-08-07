Man arrested over H8 building vandalism that shut down three lifts in Tsim Sha Tsui

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a criminal damage case at H8 building on Hau Fook Street in Tsim Sha Tsui after a sprinkler system was smashed with a baseball bat, flooding the lift shafts and disabling all three lifts.

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The incident occurred on August 1 at the 19th floor of the building. Police believe the suspect, a triad member known as "@Yuk," had earlier argued with his girlfriend at a bar on the 19th floor and was ejected by staff. He then returned with four other men armed with a baseball bat.

After forcing their way into the bar, the group smashed a fire sprinkler head in the lift lobby, causing water to gush into the lifts and shafts. The three lifts have been out of service for several days.

Police arrested the suspect on August 2 and are hunting four other men.

The lift outage has severely hit businesses in the 25-storey building, with some restaurants suspending operations while others offer discounts to attract customers.