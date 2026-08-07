MTR launches annual Let's Ride with Care campaign featuring public voice recording event and celebrity broadcasts

The MTR Corporation announced the official launch of its "Let's Ride with Care" campaign on Friday, introducing a creative approach that allows commuters to record their own station announcements to promote a more pleasant traveling environment.

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To kick off the campaign, the railway operator has partnered with well-known local artist and radio host Timothy Cheng Tse-sing to broadcast a series of lighthearted courtesy reminders across the network.

Letting passengers off first remains top priority for commuters

According to the MTR Corporation's annual passenger courtesy survey, which polled over one thousand commuters through online questionnaires and station interviews, letting passengers alight before boarding remains the most valued train etiquette.

This behavior secured the top spot for several consecutive years, with nearly twenty percent of respondents rating it as the most important courtesy, followed by keeping noise levels down, which was highlighted by over ten percent of those surveyed.

The MTR Corporation noted that its educational focus has evolved alongside changing commuter habits.

While passenger complaints in the past often centered on people reading wide-spread newspapers on crowded trains, the widespread use of smartphones has shifted the priority.

The campaign now heavily focuses on reminding passengers to lower the volume of their phones or use headphones when watching videos and listening to voice messages to avoid disturbing others.

Tracked surveys indicate these efforts have been highly effective, with over eighty percent of respondents stating that previous campaigns successfully reminded them to keep their phone volume down and offer seats to those in need.

To address these modern trends, the MTR Corporation has rolled out new posters across stations and carriages promoting six core passenger behaviors.

These include waiting patiently for passengers to alight, moving inside the carriage to keep doors clear, proactively offering seats to those in need, keeping noise levels down, refraining from leaning against grab poles, and showing courtesy when using station lifts.

Commuters invited to record station announcements in new interactive booths

In a bid to boost public engagement, the railway operator is debuting an interactive voice recording initiative over the next three weeks.

The "Courtesy Broadcast Station" will be set up at three major MTR stations on Fridays and Saturdays between ten in the morning and four in the afternoon.

The recording booths will be available at the L1 concourse near Exits D and F at Admiralty Station on August 7 and 8. The following week, on August 14 and 15, the booth will move to the concourse near Exit A3 at Sha Tin Station.

Finally, on August 21 and 22, the setup will be located in the concourse between Exits A1 and A2 at Tseung Kwan O Station.

Members of the public are invited to record their own creative courtesy announcements in Cantonese, Putonghua, or English.

All participants will receive a limited-edition MTR souvenir, and a panel of judges will select twenty-five of the most creative and engaging recordings to be broadcast across the MTR network.

To generate excitement for the initiative, artist Timothy Cheng, star of the promotional video, demonstrated how to deliver a smooth and polite announcement.

Using his signature radio host voice combined with popular slang, Cheng recorded a series of warm reminders that are currently being played at stations throughout the city.