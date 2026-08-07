Motorcyclist critically injured after being dragged under bus in Tung Chung

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured on Thursday evening after his bike was hit by a bus and dragged under the vehicle in Tung Chung, police said.

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The accident occurred around 6pm at the Tung Chung Eastern Interchange. The motorcycle was knocked down and pulled under the bus, with the rider suffering multiple severe injuries. He was rushed to North Lantau Hospital in an unconscious state.

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The 60-year-old bus driver, surnamed Wong, passed a breathalyzer test but was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. He is being detained for investigation.

The motorcycle was lodged under the left front of the bus, with the rider's helmet and trainers scattered on the road. A white skid mark stretching several metres was visible on the carriageway.