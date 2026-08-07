Motorcyclist critically injured after being dragged under bus in Tung Chung

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3 heavy drill bits fall off truck in Tung Chung, blocking roads
06-08-2026 01:56 HKT
Man hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Tung Chung
14-06-2026 12:31 HKT
Able Best wins Tung Chung site for higher-than-expected $1.6 bln
19-05-2026 17:34 HKT
A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender
15-05-2026 17:39 HKT
Woman's body found after air conditioner fire at Tung Chung estate
15-05-2026 07:15 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
22 hours ago