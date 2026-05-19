Able Best wins Tung Chung site for higher-than-expected $1.6 bln

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A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender
15-05-2026 17:39 HKT
Woman's body found after air conditioner fire at Tung Chung estate
15-05-2026 07:15 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Man dies after being rescued from water off Tung Chung
18-01-2026 23:46 HKT
HK land premium jumps 60pc to $8.4b in 2025
15-01-2026 17:40 HKT
HK to tender two plots for the final quarter in fiscal 2025
29-12-2025 19:59 HKT
Link expands city's solar capacity with panels in over 50 properties
16-04-2025 18:34 HKT