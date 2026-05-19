Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house

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A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender
15-05-2026 17:39 HKT
Woman's body found after air conditioner fire at Tung Chung estate
15-05-2026 07:15 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Burglars take $120,000 cash from Tuen Mun village house
02-04-2026 06:18 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT