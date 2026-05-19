Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house

Burglars broke into a Tung Chung village house on Monday night, stealing diamond jewellery and designer handbags worth over HK$200,000, police said.

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Police received a report from a 39-year-old female resident, surnamed Lau, at 8.31pm that a window at her unit in Ha Ling Pei Tsuen had been forced open and the premises ransacked.

Initial counts showed a diamond bracelet worth about HK$8,000, a diamond ring worth about HK$50,000, and five designer handbags including Chanel worth about HK$160,000 were stolen.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Airport district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.