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Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Burglars broke into a Tung Chung village house on Monday night, stealing diamond jewellery and designer handbags worth over HK$200,000, police said.

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Police received a report from a 39-year-old female resident, surnamed Lau, at 8.31pm that a window at her unit in Ha Ling Pei Tsuen had been forced open and the premises ransacked.

Initial counts showed a diamond bracelet worth about HK$8,000, a diamond ring worth about HK$50,000, and five designer handbags including Chanel worth about HK$160,000 were stolen.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Airport district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Tung Chung burglary theft

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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