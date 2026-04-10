Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department

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Central Residence By The Park to tender a special unit next Monday
09-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai to tender big units after long holiday
02-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Central Residence by The Park to tender five units next Monday
12-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Shau Kei Wan residential site draws eight bids
13-02-2026 17:40 HKT
Central Residence by The Park to tender a three-bedroom unit next week
23-01-2026 16:40 HKT
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
09-04-2026 17:30 HKT