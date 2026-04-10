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PROPERTY

Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A.
Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A.

The Lands Department said on Friday that a site in Tung Chung will be disposed of by public tender, with the tender starting next Friday and closing on May 15.
            
The site, Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A, measures 14,152 square metres and is designated for private residential purposes.

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The minimum gross floor area for the site is 29,720 sq m, and the maximum gross floor area that may be attained is 49,532 sq m.

Tung Chungtender

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