Shimao says operations of two Tung Chung hotels seized remain uninterrupted

Shimao Group (0813) said the day-to-day operations of the hotels remain fully uninterrupted after receivers took over two hotels in Tung Chung.

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Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung were seized following a default in syndicated loan.

The board acknowledges the appointment and is fully supportive of an orderly and transparent process which provides transaction certainty and a viable path to a successful sale, Shimao said in a filing.

The management has remained fully cooperative with the receivers and believes that a professionally managed sales process is in the best interests of all stakeholders, it said.



