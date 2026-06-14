Man hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Tung Chung

A man in his 20s was hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt in Tung Chung early on Sunday morning (Jun 14).

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Police received a report shortly before 1am that the man was found injured near a pedestrian footbridge on Waterfront Road. Passers-by alerted emergency services after discovering him on the ground.

The man was reportedly seen alone near the footbridge prior to the incident. He is believed to have fallen from height after crossing the parapet. He sustained multiple injuries but remained conscious when emergency personnel arrived.

Paramedics provided initial treatment at the scene before transporting him to Princess Margaret Hospital for further treatment.

Police cordoned off the area and conducted an initial investigation at the footbridge. No suicide note was found, and officers are attempting to contact the man's family.

The case has been classified as an attempted suicide, and investigations are ongoing.



EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.