logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender

FINANCE
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A
Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A

A private residential site in Tung Chung received six bids when the tender closed on Friday, the Lands Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), K Wah International (0173), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), and a consortium formed by Sino Land (0083) and Kerry Properties (0683), were said to have submitted their offers for the site. 

The site, Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A, has an area of about 14,152 square meters. It could accommodate nearly 1,000 units with a maximum of 49,532 sq m in gross floor area. 

Market valuation of the plot ranges from HK$850 million to HK$1.6 billion, or HK$1,600 to HK$3,000 per sq ft.


 

siteTung Chungtender

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Friday, following Xi-Trump meeting
FINANCE
2 hours ago
OCBC Hong Kong new office in Kai Tak. SING TAO
Singapore's OCBC to add 30-50 Hong Kong-based relationship managers in 2026
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Friday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Woman's body found after air conditioner fire at Tung Chung estate
NEWS
11 hours ago
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
AI boom puts SK Hynix on cusp of US$1 trillion market value
INNOVATION
14-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Thursday
FINANCE
14-05-2026 12:19 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
14-05-2026 10:02 HKT
A worker installs parts at the start of an assembly line at an Ariens factory in Brillion, Wisconsin, U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS
US producer prices post biggest gain in four years in April
FINANCE
13-05-2026 21:22 HKT
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYD in talks with Stellantis and others about taking over Europe plants, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:00 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.