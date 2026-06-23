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NEWS

MTR clarifies Airport Express diversion to Tung Chung Line platform was planned for repairs

NEWS
26 mins ago
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(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)

The MTR Corporation has clarified that an Airport Express train pulling into a Tung Chung Line platform at Tsing Yi Station was a planned arrangement to facilitate signaling repairs, dismissing online speculation that the train had entered the wrong platform.

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A video circulating on social media showed the train arriving at Platform 4 of Tsing Yi Station, which serves Hong Kong-bound Tung Chung Line trains.
The train doors and platform screen doors opened, with some passengers alighting while others remained onboard.

Multiple MTR staff members were seen on the platform, while station broadcasts repeatedly reminded commuters that the arriving train was an Airport Express service, advising Tung Chung Line passengers to wait for the next train.
 
In response to media inquiries, the MTR Corp stated that a signaling equipment fault occurred near Tsing Yi Station on the Hong Kong-bound Airport Express line at around 5pm on Sunday.

To facilitate repair work by engineering staff and minimize service disruptions, the operations control center temporarily diverted Hong Kong-bound Airport Express trains to use Platform 4 at Tsing Yi Station.

The railway operator emphasized that extra staff were deployed and broadcasts were enhanced to assist passengers, noting that train frequencies for both the Airport Express and Tung Chung Line remained largely normal during the incident.

(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
Airport ExpressTung Chung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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