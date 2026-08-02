logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Super Typhoon Dolphin is surging to new strength after three eyewall replacement cycles, with forecasters warning that a nearby tropical depression Kujira could be "swallowed" by the system.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Named after Hong Kong's iconic Chinese white dolphin, Dolphin is holding steady over the northwestern Pacific with super typhoon intensity, moving west-northwest from about 2,000 kilometers east of Okinawa. 

According to the Central Meteorological Observatory of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), Dolphin has completed three eyewall replacement cycles, which will likely push it to a new peak before slightly weakening under atmospheric changes.  

However, the system is expected to maintain severe typhoon strength as it tracks west toward Japan's southern seas, with the Hong Kong Observatory projecting a high chance it will approach the East China Sea later this week. 

The weather watchdog added that its outer subsiding air will likely bring sweltering heat to the southeastern coast of China, with high temperatures potentially triggering thunderstorms. 

Meanwhile, a developing depression over the sea east of the Philippines, set to be named Kujira, is forecast to be short-lived as Dolphin approaches. 

Under a Fujiwara Effect, the weaker Kujira would likely be absorbed by Super Typhoon Dolphin in the coming days, with limited space for development. 

Multiple AI models from the Observatory suggest Kujira will intensify before landfall in the Philippines, but will then be steered northeastward and absorbed by Dolphin.

DolphoonKujira

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chris Sun to visit Guizhou for Strive and Rise youth exchange tour
NEWS
15 mins ago
59-year-old triathlon participant dies after suspected drowning during Tai Po race
NEWS
1 hour ago
CUHK plans 10th college and expansion near Pak Shek Kok Station
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Source: Water Save Dave Facebook)
Emergency repairs underway after Kwai Chung water pipe burst
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lai Ka-ying witnesses world's first double-generation rice harvest on Tiangong space station 
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Free sports facilities draw crowds on ‘Sport For All Day’ despite complaints
NEWS
4 hours ago
Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Wanted triad leader turns himself in over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack: sources
NEWS
4 hours ago
Child filmed turning Tesla steering wheel sparks online outrage
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
Hong Kong Football Festival opener: Inter Milan triumphs over Manchester City in penalty shootout
NEWS
19 hours ago
Man in his 40s found dead in West Mid-Levels flat
NEWS
01-08-2026 12:48 HKT
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
6 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
31-07-2026 13:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.