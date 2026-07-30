38 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker operation

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17 arrested in East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation
28-07-2026 04:07 HKT
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
22-07-2026 01:36 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested
23-06-2026 03:37 HKT
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
13-05-2026 03:48 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
14 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker, vice operation
10-03-2026 00:59 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT