38 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker operation

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 38 people during an anti-illegal worker operation in New Territories South on Wednesday, authorities said.

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Officers from the regional police tactical unit and districts including Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Lantau, Sha Tin and Airport raided multiple crime black spots under Operation CHAMPION.

Six local men, 13 mainland Chinese men, two local women and 17 mainland Chinese women aged between 26 and 73 were arrested on suspicion of offences including illegal entry, breach of conditions of stay, using a false instrument, possessing a forged identity card, overstaying, employing a person not lawfully employable, and aiding and abetting breach of conditions of stay.