Night Recap - July 29, 2026

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Hongkonger recalls legs giving way during Japan quake

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A Hongkonger working in Kumamoto Prefecture recalled his legs giving way as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck southern Japan, followed by more than 50 aftershocks within two hours.

Man City names 28-man Hong Kong squad; Haaland, Rodri absent

Manchester City has named an initial 28-man squad for its preseason tour of Asia, with Erling Haaland and Rodri absent from the group set to face Inter at Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday.

Nine wet days ahead as AI models flag four tropical systems

Hong Kong is facing nine consecutive days of showers, while artificial intelligence weather models suggest as many as four tropical systems could develop across the region next week.

All 200 HK travelers from 15 tour groups safe after Kyushu quake

All 200 travelers in about 15 Hong Kong tour groups visiting Kyushu have been confirmed safe following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, while the Immigration Department has received no requests for assistance.

Top official counters renewed ‘Hong Kong is over’ claim

Acting Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun has pushed back against renewed claims that Hong Kong’s former economic model is finished, saying critics have overlooked the city’s resilience, vitality and emerging opportunities.

Business Today

Wheelock to launch Park Silicon phase 2 first with price list expected next week

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon will first roll out phase 2 Palo Springs, which offers 324 units, and may release its first price list as early as next week.

Standard Chartered signals more dividends in H2 despite MidEast risks and China controls

Standard Chartered’s (2888) shareholders can expect a more progressive dividend payout in the second half of 2026 as the split between dividends and buybacks will become more even, said its International president, Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, on Wednesday following the bank’s announcement of its first-half 2026 results.

Zhongji Innolight falls 1pc in HK gray market

Chinese optical part maker Zhongji Innolight saw its shares drop about 1 percent in Hong Kong's three major gray markets ahead of its trading debut on Thursday.

China criticises US bans on imports of Chinese robots

China opposes US measures including new bans targeting imports of Chinese robots and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its companies' rights and interests, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

AI race redraws Asian air cargo, replacing e-commerce as growth engine

The global race to build artificial intelligence is redrawing Asia's air cargo map, prompting airlines to redesign networks around growing semiconductor manufacturing hubs as cross-border e-commerce loses momentum.

World/China

US, Saudis attack Iran-backed groups in Iraq, threatening to intensify conflict

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia launched strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq on Wednesday, saying they were responsible for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, prompting Iran to warn that blaming it for such attacks was a "major miscalculation".

Japan coral protectors race to save reefs from heat 'bomb'

From "heatwave simulators" to ecological bootcamps, scientists and conservationists are trying ways to revive and reinforce the famous coral reefs off Japan's Okinawa, decimated by climate-driven bleaching two summers ago.

Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France

Airbus completed a marathon test flight lasting more than 24 hours that triggered a surge in online tracking, when an A350 jet being developed for record-beating commercial flights touched down in France from Melbourne on Tuesday.

Meta's Zuckerberg warns against curbs on Chinese AI models, FT reports

The US government should not block Chinese models to gain an edge in the AI race, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday, as Washington warns that Chinese companies could face penalties over the alleged theft of US technology.

After the quake came the blast: Inside Japan's shopping mall disaster

Workers in a mall in southern Japan described being thrown to the floor or enveloped in a cloud of dust by a massive 7.1-magnitude quake that rattled the building on Tuesday. They were the lucky ones. An hour later, the real disaster struck.