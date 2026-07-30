Burglars steal $800,000 in watches, diamonds and cash from Tai Po village house

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Burglars steal $500,000 jewellery from Tai Po flat
27-07-2026 04:57 HKT
Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims
17-07-2026 15:44 HKT
Govt rejects sole blame for deadly Wang Fuk Court fire
16-07-2026 16:26 HKT
McDonald's sells Tai Po shop for HK$126mln
14-07-2026 14:54 HKT
2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid
26-06-2026 03:30 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire spread four floors in two minutes, inquiry hears
22-06-2026 19:07 HKT
Wang Fuk Court tragedy ‘completely avoidable’, inquiry counsel says
22-06-2026 17:22 HKT
Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house
11-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT