Burglars steal $800,000 in watches, diamonds and cash from Tai Po village house

Burglars broke into a Tai Po village house on Wednesday evening, stealing watches, jewellery and foreign currency worth more than HK$800,000, police said.

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Police received a report from a 42-year-old male resident, surnamed Chan, at around 6pm that a door on the balcony of his house on Tai Po Tau Drive had been forced open and the premises ransacked.

Initial counts showed 12 watches worth about HK$140,000, a diamond ring worth about HK$50,000, two gold coins worth about HK$8,000 and about HK$600,000 in Japanese yen had been stolen.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Tai Po district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.