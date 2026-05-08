Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash near burst pipe site on Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road

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4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home
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Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested
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Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
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Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
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(Video) 2 injured after car crashes into truck in Tuen Mun
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Mumbai man calmly scrolls phone with machete lodged in skull after attack
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