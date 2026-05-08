Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash near burst pipe site on Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a taxi late on Thursday night on Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road, near the site of an earlier burst water pipe, police said.

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The incident occurred around 11.54pm when the motorcycle was approaching a traffic light junction near Chung Mei Road. The rider, a 39-year-old man surnamed Chan, allegedly slowed down as the light turned from yellow to red, and was rear-ended by a taxi that failed to brake in time. The motorcycle crashed, leaving the rider with abrasions to his hands, legs and neck. He was taken conscious to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The 50-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Lau, was unhurt and passed a breathalyzer test. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.