Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested

A multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi on Thursday resulted in the seizure of four vehicles and about 8,100 litres of illegal fuel, with one man arrested.

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Officers from the Tsing Yi district task force, Kwai Tsing traffic unit, Kwai Tsing anti-triad squad, and New Territories South traffic unit joined forces with the Fire Services Department and Customs to crack down on illegal fuel stations in the district.

In a raid on Kwai Wo Street, officers searched four light and medium goods vehicles, seizing a large quantity of fueling equipment and about 4,000 litres of suspected illegal diesel. A 61-year-old local man surnamed Yuen was stopped at the scene in connection with the case. He will be prosecuted for violating the Fire Safety (Fire Hazard) Regulation, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance, and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of "driving without a licence" and "driving without third-party insurance." He is being detained for investigation, with the case handled by the Tsing Yi district task force. New Territories South traffic officers towed away two vehicles deemed unfit for road use.

Separately, officers discovered two light goods vehicles carrying about 4,100 litres of suspected illegal petrol in a car park on Container Port Road South. Customs seized the vehicles under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

The seized diesel and petrol have estimated market values of HK$130,000 and HK$120,000 respectively. The Fire Services Department and Customs have taken possession of the illegal fuel and will apply to the court for forfeiture.