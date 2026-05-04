Burst water pipe turns Tsing Yi road into yellow river, several estates without supply

A burst fresh water pipe sent muddy yellow water gushing onto Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road near the Tsing Yi Police Station on Thursday evening, flooding four traffic lanes and a pavement and leaving several residential estates without water supply, authorities said.

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Police received a report around 8pm of a pipe burst. Water gushed from the ground, creating a scene described as a "yellow river." The flooded area affected a bus stop outside the Tsing Yi Police Married Quarters, with water reaching calf-deep. Pedestrians waded through the water, one man carried a woman on his back, and another wrapped themselves in a black plastic bag to pass through.

Traffic became severely congested, with the section of Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road between Chung Mei Road and Fung Shue Wo Road towards Tsing Yi MTR station fully closed. Dozens of bus routes were diverted.

Residents reported no fresh water supply in estates including Tsing Yi Estate, Broadview Garden, Tsing Yi Garden, Greenfield Garden and Maritime Square. The Water Supplies Department deployed water trucks to Cheung On Estate, Tsing Yi Estate and Greenfield Garden for affected residents. Water supply is expected to be restored around 5am on Friday.