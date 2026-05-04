4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home

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Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested
19-04-2026 12:53 HKT
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
27-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Man found unconscious after cry for help dies in San Po Kong
13-01-2026 05:59 HKT
Underwear thief, 21, caught after two-day string of thefts
25-11-2025 17:56 HKT
One arrested as police seize $6.2m worth of drugs in Tsing Yi
03-11-2025 17:50 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
02-05-2026 22:48 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT