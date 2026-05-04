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NEWS

4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A four-month-old baby boy died on Sunday, more than a day after he collapsed at his home on Hong Wing House, Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi, police said.

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The baby was found unconscious around 2pm on Saturday and was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he died at 7.08pm on Sunday.

The infant was non-Chinese. Police are investigating the incident but initially believe there are no suspicious circumstances.

Tsing Yi baby death collapse

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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