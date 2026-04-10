Car slides off transporter on Tsing Yi road, netizens call it 'basic error'

A private car slid off a double-decker vehicle transporter on Tsing Yi on Thursday afternoon, coming to rest in the middle of the road after apparently not being properly secured.

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The incident occurred around 4pm on Sai Tso Wan Road near a KMB bus depot. Dashcam footage shows the transporter slowing down and then accelerating when the car on the lower deck began to roll backward off the platform, wobbling before stopping on the road. A following vehicle managed to brake in time to avoid a collision.

Online reactions were sharp, with comments including "big trouble, the driver will pay dearly," "poor car owner," and accusations of a "basic error" for failing to secure the wheels with straps. Others joked: "Sir, you dropped something," "The delivery location is right, the driver made no mistake," and "Testing the suspension?"

Under Hong Kong's Road Traffic (Traffic Control) Regulations, drivers are responsible for ensuring loads are properly secured and not posing a danger to the public. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and six months imprisonment upon conviction. Police are aware of the incident but have not received any accident report.