Night Recap - July 26, 2026

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Flu wave may drag on if dominant strain shifts to H1N1, health expert warns

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Hong Kong’s influenza activity has yet to peak and the outbreak could be prolonged if the dominant strain shifts, respiratory medicine expert David Hui Shu-cheong warned.

Equal opportunity watchdog urges HK to break gender stereotypes on 30th anniversary

Hong Kong has made significant progress in raising awareness of equal opportunities, but sustained efforts are still needed to dismantle deep-rooted gender stereotypes, Equal Opportunities Commission chairperson Linda Lam Mei-sau said.

Eighteen injured, 188 trees toppled as Typhoon Noul sweeps Hong Kong

Typhoon Noul left 18 people injured and a trail of damage across Hong Kong, with authorities receiving 188 reports of fallen trees as of Sunday morning.

Govt receives 40 student hostel applications, with first four dorms to open by September

The Development Bureau announced on Sunday that the "Hostels in the City Scheme" has received 40 applications since launching last year, with the first batch of student dormitories scheduled to open by September.

Northern Metropolis to adopt '15-minute neighborhood' concept to upgrade living: Paul Chan

The Northern Metropolis will serve as Hong Kong's new economic engine, transforming the city into a vibrant hub that significantly upgrades living spaces for local residents, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

Business Today

NM to become a district suitable for living, working, studying and travelling: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday that the Northern Metropolis is poised to be developed as a place suitable for living, working, studying and travelling, and to serve as a new engine for the city's economic development, with over 520 hectares of land already resumed.

HK is requiring facial recognition for some pension fund withdrawal applications: regulator

Hong Kong's pension fund regulator said it will introduce a new arrangement to strengthen the verification requirements for withdrawal applications at the end of this month to improve protection.

SHKP’s Garden Regency releases fifth price list of 57 units

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long released 57 more units in its fifth price list on Saturday evening in response to the enthusiastic market, with discounted prices from HK$4.12 million to HK$6.65 million.

La Mirabelle II sells 108 units on Saturday

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O launched its first round of sales of 108 units on Saturday, of which 90 were sold, over 83 percent of the total, generating nearly HK$780 million in revenue.

World/China

Flash flood at northwest China tourist site kills 10, injures 23: state media

A flash flood caused by heavy rain struck a tourist site in northwest China on Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring 23, state media reported.

New PM Burnham vows to put 'Britain's interest first' in Trump ties

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he may "take a different opinion" from US President Donald Trump and will "put Britain's interest first" when dealing with the American leader.

Iran says halts Middle East attacks as US holds fire

Iran said on Sunday it has halted retaliatory attacks against US allies in the Middle East after Washington stopped its strikes on the country for the past two nights.

Malaysia to make F1 comeback in October as host of Bahrain GP

Malaysia's Sepang circuit will host a ​rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix in October, Formula One announced on Sunday.